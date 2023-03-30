A thoughtful father contributed significantly to his daughter's future as he gifted her a fully furnished mansion

The lady was in tears when the man told her that she owned both the big structure and everything in it

Many TikTokers said the lady got a gift that would take a whole lot of burden from her neck in the future

A young lady @funnybrenton shared a video that captured how she reacted when her father surprised her with a big house.

The man who was recording her took her to a mansion. When the lady asked what they were doing on the property, he said it was all hers.

The lady cried for joy when she was given the house. Photo source: @funnybrenton

Source: TikTok

Lady happy with house gift

For some seconds, the daughter could not speak. The man said he and her mother decided to gift the lady the house.

Amazed by the gift, she broke into tears. She was again surprised to find the house furnished. All she needed was to move in.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 13000 comments and more than 300,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@EYE4FASHION said:

"GENERATIONAL WEALTH!! That’s a Blessing!"

@Gordito Famoso said:

"Congrats on the new house but wait a minute how you gift a house with a mortgage."

@Joevan J. Palmer said:

"Legacy Legacy Legacy! Black excellence!"

@Sheila said:

"Dad said don’t quit your job, you got a mortgage. congratulations to the both of you.. Blessed!"

@SeldomBlue said:

"Your Dad setting you up for success."

@resedana said:

"Daddy’s making sure daughter will always have a roof over her head. Amen."

@Ms.bee said:

"Congratulations to you and your parents. They shared their Blessings with you."

@MsCherry2U said:

"That is the sweetest thing I’ve seen all year… so far! What a blessing."

@mommahorse said:

"I would love to see house tour of your new house."

@destaneecheese said:

"I'm sitting up crying and ion even know y'all."

@WM said:

"My excitement would depend on how much the mortgage payment is."

@Courtenay said:

"Good job, Dad! It's such a blessing to be able to do this for your children."

Source: Legit.ng