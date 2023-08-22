A mother has caused a frenzy online after her conversation with her beautiful daughter leaked online

In the WhatsApp chat shared online, the woman reacted to a video of her daughter dancing with so much energy in public

In her response, she recounted how the doctor informed her years ago that her unborn child was a boy

A mother's reaction to her daughter's dance video shared on her WhatsApp status has generated buzz on social media.

In the video, the daughter was seen dancing confidently with full energy alongside other men at a party.

Mum reacts after watching her daughter dance like a man Photo credit: @lindaikejiblog/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Mother reacts to daughter's dance video

After watching the video, the hilarious mother recounted how she had gone for a scan at several hospitals and the doctor informed her that her unborn child was a boy.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

However, she said she prayed to God to change the baby's gender which led to the birth of her daughter years ago.

The daughter shared a screenshot of her mother's reply, which read:

"When I was pregnant for you 2 times, I went for a scan, and they told me you were a boy. I prayed and told God to give me a girl, now I believe you are a boy."

Reactions trail mother's comment on daughter's dance video

Her mother's response has sparked a funny conversation amongst netizens.

@rosvthrone reacted:

“Why mama self go dey change God mind after he created boy.”

@irokviralz1 reacted:

“Area boy for that matter.”

@ijijione said:

“Man by heart, girl by physique mummy.”

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

“She said now I believe you're a boy! Boy with plenty swagger! Savage mummy.”

@shomie_thickana reacted:

“It read a most straight to the point message before.”

@yingi_d_artiste commented:

“My mum was also praying for a girl after 3 boys and God answered and gave her a girl l'm her brothers body.”

@mhorenike said:

“Omo! Nigerian mothers have no mercy.”

@mseroticaa commented:

“Her mother went from zero to God why me?”

@tisdiction commented:

“Mummy is right. She didn't obey the dance etiquette rule for ladies.”

@green_tutorsng reacted:

“Mummy is overly dramatic.”

@gistrooms said:

“This mummy is it.”

@amakaqueenso said:

“Mama De Mama, that's why some children block their parents from seeing their status.”

Watch the video below:

Young-looking mum dances with daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 44-year-old mother has showcased her age-defying looks while dancing with her 15 and 16-year-old daughters. The trio's synchronised their moves and the mother's youthful appearance captivated viewers worldwide.

The video featured the mother and her teenage daughters performing a popular TikTok dance routine and displaying impressive coordination and rhythm. Despite being in her mid-40s, the mother's youthful appearance astounded netizens.

Her flawless skin and vibrant energy made many mistake her for a sibling rather than a parent. Netizens have flooded the comments section with compliments and admiration for the family's incredible genes and the mother's age-defying beauty.

Source: Legit.ng