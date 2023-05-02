An emotional video has shown the moment a girlfriend bought her boyfriend a brand new car

The video extensively depicted the surprise on the face of the boyfriend when he received the news of the car

It was obvious in the video that the car meant a lot to him because it was a luxury he had dreamt about and wanted

A loving girlfriend bought a brand new car and gifted it to her boyfriend but then prior to buying the car she wanted to make it a surprise so she did not inform him.

When she told him that she had gotten him a brand new car, his initial thought was that it was a joke.

Overwhelmed could not control happiness.



When the boyfriend saw the car, he still did not believe that it was his, he thought his girlfriend had rented it.

He breaks down overwhelmed with joy

It took a while before it started to sink in that his girlfriend had actually gifted him his dream car and it brought tears of joy to his face.

At the end of the clip, they hugged each other and walked towards the brand new car.

The video has gathered over a million likes and thousands of comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below

