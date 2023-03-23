A video of a lady and her boyfriend that captured the moment the man was going to buy a 2023 Mercedes AMG GLE 53 stirred reactions

The car dealership decorated the ride before taking the man and his lover to see what they came to buy

Many TikTokers who thronged the video's comment section said the 2023 Mercedes AMG GLE 53 is their dream car

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on "Recommended for you" and enjoy!

A young lady, @slehna, has in a video shared how she accompanied her boyfriend to a car dealership when he wanted to buy a 2023 Mercedes AMG GLE 53.

While they were waiting in the car mall, the lady said they checked out other very beautiful automobiles. She even showed people a green cruiser which she tagged her future car.

Many said that the man bought their dream car. Photo source: @slehna

Man buys 2023 Mercedes AMG GLE 53

The man's new purchase was decorated with ribbons before they were taken to see it. The lady posed in front of the Benz and later hugged her lover. According to CarBuzz, the vehicle is worth $81,200 (N37,388,540).

The owner was shown how to activate some features in the Benz. Seconds after, he drove out the 2023 Mercedes AMG GLE 53

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1400 comments and more than 140,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Matthew Tunde said:

"Congratulations. I claim this too. I’d buy my own too. AMG GLE has always been my dream car too."

onalerona said:

"I don't go home after buying a car. I head straight to the highway."

Emmanuel asked:

"He got my dream car what job he do?"

She replied:

"He works in tech. he’s a release train engineer."

DJ said:

"I’m so happy for y’all one of my dream cars."

ROSE said:

"God please keep me alive so I can enjoy everything I deserve. Congratulations."

Nigerian man buys 2021 CLA 45 AMG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, @habbyfx, who trades forex, gathered massive reactions online when he shared a video showing the time he took his 2021 CLA 45 AMG to the University of Lagos.

Still seated in the expensive car, many students gathered around, touched it and admired the young man's wealth.

There were also security officials around the vehicle, trying to restore calm. Many people tried to guess the price of the automobile.

