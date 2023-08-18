A Nigerian man posted a photo of a house that looks beautiful, and he said N1 million could construct the house

The man, Maliq Ifeoluwa, said if one already has a parcel of land, the house would cost nothing more than N1 million

The house has generated reactions from many Twitter users, with some of them doubting that N1 million could complete the house

A Nigerian man posted a photo showing a nicely designed house which he said could be built with N1 million.

The man, Maliq Ifeoluwa, said anyone who already has a parcel of land could build the house with just N1 million.

The man said the house could be built with N1 million. Photo credit: Twitter/@Maliqifeoluwa.

Source: Twitter

The house looks small, but its beauty caught the attention of Ifeoluwa's followers, with some of them doubting that N1 million could build it.

Man posts beautifully designed building that looks small

The house looks like it has only one room with a small veranda that has little space outside.

Ifeoluwa wrote:

"This house no fit pass N1 million. If you already have land."

Many people doubted him, but others jokingly said even N500k could construct the house from start to finish.

It is not clear if the house has already been built or if it is just a prototype.

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users as man post video of small house

@Goddy_Jerry said:

"Na 500k I use build my own."

@I_officialA4 reacted:

"Ha ha ha una don start again."

@itohanStar said:

"You don start."

@Maliqifeoluwa said:

"E fit no reach sef."

@bodabisi said:

"200k sef go run am."

@EdithOsaaghi said:

"Come build for me."

Source: Legit.ng