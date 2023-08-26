A lady has transformed the appearance of her grandmother's house by doing a total renovation on the building

The lady named Simisola posted an inspiring video on TikTok showing the before and after looks of the building

But because of how neat the house now looks, some people doubted the lady, saying she was not telling the truth

A lady put a smile on the face of her grandmother after she successfully renovated her old house.

The lady named Simisola posted a video on TikTok showing how the house looked like before she did the total renovation.

The lady said she transformed her grandmother's house within three weeks. Photo credit: TikTok/@simisolaoflala.

Source: TikTok

The house looked old and unkempt without painting, and the zinc and outer walls were also not neat.

But the lady went to work determined to change the look of the building, and she succeeded.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nigerian lady makes her grandmother happy by renovating her old house

The video showed the new look of the building after it was transformed within three weeks.

It looked totally beautiful and different such that some TikTok users even doubted Simisola and said it was not the same house.

Simisola captioned the video:

"I put a smile on my grandma's face. This transformation was within three weeks. God I'm grateful."

But others believed her and praised her for making the old woman happy.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady renovates her grandmother's house

TRIPPLE-A1 said:

"I watched the video like five times not the same house. The old building shop does not have an opening while the new one has opening at the side."

@Nana Kwame Opoku commented:

"Those saying is not the house don’t have any idea about building. Look at it well is the same house watch it well."

@Dare commented:

"Please I need your renovation plug. Make I surprise my papa."

@omoobaiyawooba said:

"Hello please how much does it cost to renovate the house."

@user1577210089496 said:

"She will be the happiest woman on earth."

Photo of small mansion goes viral on Twitter

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man posted a video of a nice house and said N1 million can build it.

The man, Maliq Ifeoluwa, said if one already has a parcel of land, the house would cost nothing more than N1 million.

The house has generated reactions from many Twitter users, with some of them doubting that N1 million could complete the house.

Source: Legit.ng