A young Nigerian girl has gotten people emotional after sharing a video from her father's burial years ago

The video showed her sister reuniting with her mother whom she hadn't seen physically for about two years

After sighting her daughter, the emotional woman broke down in tears and ran into the house in a heartbreaking manner

A Nigerian lady with the handle @gladysgopeh on TikTok has recounted a poignant moment from 2019 when her sister surprised their mother in Nigeria during their father's funeral in the village.

The video captured the moment their mother got filled with intense emotions and shed tears at the sight of her sister.

Gladys shares heartbreaking family story

Gladys reflected on the passing of their father, which had occurred about four years prior. Due to financial constraints, the rest of the family was unable to travel to Nigeria for the funeral.

However, Gladys's sister made a heartfelt decision to surprise their mother and offer support during this difficult time.

Mother breaks down in tears after sighting her daughter

The video showcased the raw emotions experienced by their mother, who had shouldered the burden of organizing the funeral alone.

With the weight of grief evident, her surprise and joy at seeing her long-lost daughter after two years was palpable.

It was a bittersweet moment, as Gladys expressed her desire for her mother to live a long and healthy life, hoping she would reap the fruits of her labour despite their father's absence.

In her words;

“It's been 4 years since my dad died, Throwback to 2019 when my sister surprised my mum in Nigeria for my dad's funeral in the village. It was a lot of emotions. The rest of us couldn't fly to Nigeria cause the expenses were too much.

"My mum had lost so much weight and with my dad's side of the family not being supportive of her, she had to handle the whole funeral herself.

"Mom was obviously shocked, sad and happy at the same time to see my sister she hasn't seen for 2 years. Praying she lives a long and healthy life to reap the fruits of her labour, since my dad couldn't live long enough to be a part of it.”

Reactions trail video of woman reuniting with her daughter

The video resonated with viewers highlighting the power of familial love and the resilience displayed during times of loss.

@Nkiruka Mbah reacted:

“May his soul continue to rest in peace.”

@mwazilanji reacted:

“Please always remember mommy with every little money u make we're u are.”

@Bosslady commented:

“The most painful thing is to see ur mum cry.”

@Cha Bonnie said:

“Smiling and crying at the same time mom you shall live long.”

@Nancy commented:

“Sweet and sad at the same time. May she live long.”

@Yung G Jasper said:

“Chia why I crying may God protect our parents.”

@asabest6 said:

“She will God willing nothing will happen to her.”

@Festus Ero said:

“Awesome. Ur use of English language is so apt. and one can easily relate to ur story without stress. Kudos. May ur dad soul continue to RIP.”

@sweedypresh30 reacted:

“May he soul rest in peace n hold mum strong n tight it is well e go better.”

@Blessing Brownson reacted:

“God bless and protect her.”

Watch the video below:

