A Nigerian lady gained admission into Harvard University, USA, where she will be studying for her masters degree in law

The lady, Ojadamola Kehinde Takuro, will join the Harvard Law School class of 2024 to pursue a masters program

Ojadamola said when she gets to Harvard University for her masters, she will be focusing on technology, finance and corporate law

A Nigerian lady gained admission to study for a masters degree in law at Harvard University, USA.

The lady, Ojadamola Kehinde Takuro, will be part of the Harvard Law School's class of 2024.

Ojadamola is set to commence studies at Harvard University. Photo credit: Twitter/Ojadamola.

Source: Twitter

When she got the admission letter informing her of a successful acceptance into Harvard Law School, Ojadamola took to LinkedIn to share the good news.

She said when she gets to Harvard University, she will focus on technology, finance and corporate law.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lady set to pursue masters degree at Harvard Law School

She wrote on LinkedIn:

"I am excited to share that I got admitted to Harvard Law School (HLS) for the Master of Laws (LL.M.) program. At Harvard Law School, I will be focusing on courses related to technology, finance and corporate law."

Ojadamola gave gratitude to God, and thanked friends and well-wishers for their support while her journey to Harvard University lasted.

She said:

"I am incredibly grateful to God who consistently shows me that He is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us. He is truly faithful!"

She also posted photos on Twitter. In the photos, she was dressed in a colourful sweater that had Harvard University inscribed on it.

See the tweet below:

Reactions a Nigerian lady gets admitted into Harvard University

@SupremeEsq said:

"My Harvard Lawyer! Congrats Kenny."

@Dr_Pharouk commented:

"So happy for you. Congratulations."

@OliwoT said:

"Oh my goodness Damola! So proud of you! Welldone."

Man and family deported from Canada

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man and his family were deported from Canada.

The family of four was sent packing right at the airport after immigration checks.

The reason for their deportation is that they said they would stay if they got jobs despite being on a visit visa.

Source: Legit.ng