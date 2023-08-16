A lady who finally got a Canadian visa spent her final moments in Nigeria with her lovely family

The lady bought enough Nigerian foodstuffs, and her mother made her favourite food days before her relocation

A few days before heading to the airport with her well-wishers, the lady made beautiful braids for the Canada trip

A Nigerian lady has captured the final moments she spent in Nigeria before relocating to Canada for better opportunities.

After the lady's international passport had been stamped with a visa, she went to the market and bought every foodstuffs she needed.

The lady's mother made her favourite food for her. Photo source: @lynnebih1

Source: TikTok

Lady relocated to Canada

Her mother even made her favourite meal. The lady did a thorough hair treatment and made fine braids.

On the day of her (@lynnebih1) departure to Canada, many of her family and friends were present to bid goodbye. It was emotional.

Seconds into the video, the lady captured the moment she landed in her land of dreams. She was delighted.

Lynda Chinwendu Anyanwu said:

"I give my self one month I will use this sound Amen."

bella474356 said:

"What actually got me is the group picture the whole family plus friends full airport."

Jalo be said:

"Waiting for my visa I’m gonna meet u there by God’s grace it comes out before the end of September."

Lailahmoon said:

"Hii please what documents were you asked to present at the port of entry by the immigration officer?"

She replied:

"Letter of Introduction and letter of acceptance."

Praise said:

"Can you all tell us how you all getting ur visa to go like that."

King Hottez said:

"I give up for this new sound but still believe."

Gabby 13 said:

"So when will my time reach now."

Exgirlfriend said:

"Congratulations sis I tap from ur grace."

user3889435829320 said:

"Abeg how una dey take go like this."

