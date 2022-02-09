A British winner has won so much money from the EuroMillions Super Jackpot, turning the lucky person into an overnight millionaire

The lucky winner pocketed £109 million (N61 billion) in what many people have described as an amazing story of luck

The very lucky winner has been advised to take some time and reflect on how to make proper use of the money and avoid a spending frenzy

Luck has shined on a British lottery player who has won the total sum of £109 million (N61 billion) in a single jackpot.

The winner has become an overnight millionaire after the historic win. The fortunate player won with numbers 3, 25, 38, 43, and 49 and the Lucky Star numbers 3 and 7.

The lucky winner became rich overnight. Photo credit: The Sun UK and JGI/Tom Grill

An Amazing win

The jackpot made national headlines. But the winner has been advised to take a step backwards and reflect on how to make proper use of the money.

Andy Carter who is an adviser for lottery winners told The Sun:

"Take your time. When people do win, it suddenly becomes serious, so people aren't often as gregarious as they think they will be. It is a bit of a huge shock. And sometimes you can be sort of concerned with the shock, you forget to celebrate. And actually winning the lottery is a fantastic and amazing thing to happen to anybody. For your own sake, you want to look back and think actually, I shall never ever forget this."

Man wins N755m mega jackpot

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that a man won N755 million in a mega jackpot. The man identified as Cosmas Korir won the jackpot and channelled the funds into a worthy investment. Recently, he showed off his investments and the public could not get enough of them.

According to the man, he now owns several landed properties including a hotel. Also, the man embarked on a spending spree because as soon as the money hit his account, he went straight and bought Toyota Landcruiser V8.

Cosmas however admitted that he had troubles making the right decision as soon as the money came into his account.

