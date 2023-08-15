In 2018, a man bought a storage unit for $500 (over N380k in current official value) but found a safe containing $7.5 million (over N5 billion in current value) in it

When the original owners of the safe found and tried to get it back, the man who bought it reportedly turned down their initial offer

It was reported that they were further offered $1.2 million (over N992 million) to return the rest of the money

According to Daily Mail, Storage Wars TV show star Dan Dotson and his wife Laura revealed the stunning discovery on Twitter.

The image used here is for illustrative purposes and has no relation to the event stated. Photo Credit: Anna Frank, Daily Mail

Source: Getty Images

Dan said a lady came over to him while he was at a charity auction event in Indio, California and broke it to him.

Things got complicated for the man

Dan further narrated that the woman told him an attorney representing the original owners of the safe contacted the man with an offer of $600k (N456k) to return the whole money but the man declined, Blast reported.

A second offer of $1.2 million (over N992 million) was reportedly made to the man and he accepted. No mention was made of the identity of the man or the original owners of the safe

People react to the whopping discovery

Josh Householder said:

"Why do people share that kind of find, if I found it nobody would ever know I’d never tell another soul because the second it gets out everyone’s coming to claim their share."

Pat Keenan said:

"The unit was bought legally by auction....I would've brought the safe home, opened it ,and not say a word to anyone....no one's business, well....I could've won a lottery, or I got an inheritance...I won at a casino somewhere....hmmm..or..just be quite..."

Brian White said:

"I wouldn't of told no one so I wouldn’t of had to pay like 2mill in taxes, I’d be paying cash for now on. And just wouldn’t buy anything big like a house."

Gerhard Bala said:

"The original Ower of the money came to take it back and He who has 7m stashed in a safe is not someone you can argue with so 1.2m and alive is good."

Jan Farara said:

"I imagine he made it public to protect himself. I’m sure the people who owned it didn’t forget where it was. They were unable to pay or retrieve it. I’m sure he was informed if he took the lot his life wasn’t worth much. This way he HOPEFULLY keeps safe and does ok . I wouldn’t turn that money down!."

Shari Stamey said:

"So he needed a way to launder some money. Bought a storage unit, found a duffel bag in it, filled it with money, and said, “Oh wow! Look what I ‘found’!”

"Clever."

Source: Legit.ng