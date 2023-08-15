A Nigerian man has addressed netizens who have been eager to see the WAEC result of Mmesoma Ejikeme

Remember, the young student had earlier gone viral after it was revealed that she manipulated her JAMB result

Speaking in a new tweet, a Nigerian man spoke on her WAEC result and appreciated her family for keeping it discrete

A Nigerian man has spoken up about Mmesoma Ejikeme's West African Examination Council (WAEC) result.

In a heartfelt tweet, the man identified as @dexterouz11 addressed the curiosity surrounding Mmesoma Ejikeme's WAEC result, urging others to respect her privacy and allow her to take a break from social media.

Man shares update on Mmesoma Ejikeme's WAEC result Photo credit: Mmesoma

Source: Facebook

Dexterous acknowledged that many individuals have been eager to see her results but emphasized the importance of avoiding unnecessary drama and comparisons.

Dexterouz11 claims Mmesoma Ejikeme aced her WAEC exams

He affirmed that Mmesoma undoubtedly passed her exams, but reiterated the need to prioritize her well-being and protect her from undue scrutiny.

He also said a prayer for the young student while wishing that Mmesoma's loved ones continue safeguarding her privacy.

In his words:

“I know many of you want to see Mmesoma Ejikeme WAEC result and I am happy they are keeping it low for people who will want to compare scores and say she may not merit it again.

"She surely passed but no need for drama. That child needs to rest from social media. I pray her people continue keeping her private.”

Reactions as man speaks on Mmesoma Ejikeme's WAEC result

His tweet serves as a reminder of the significance of respecting individuals' personal lives and the potential negative effects of excessive attention on social media.

Ibiam Santos said:

"It's well."

Amaka Blessing wrote:

"I tapped this intelligence & brilliance for my children oo,this girl u have my blessings."

Festus added:

"Congratulation girl for The scholarship GOD is good all the time."

See the post below:

