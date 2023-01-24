More than 3.3 million TikTok fans have seen a short video of a lady dancing for an officiating priest inside a church

The priest was surprised when the lady stormed the church and stared dancing and whinning body in his front

Many TikTok users have said the video gave them high tension but were relived when the lady gave the priest a cake

A lady stormed a church while the priest was inside and started dancing and whinning her body for him.

The priest was surprised and left speechless when she saw the lady and her nice dance steps.

After dancing, the lady present the priest with flowers, cake and a card. Photo credit: TikTok/@nellywamummy.

Source: UGC

He was not expecting the lady dancer. He merely watched her with smiles on his face in the video which currently has 3.3 million views.

Viral video of a lady dancing for a priest inside church

It turned out that the priest was celebrating an event, but it was no stated if it was his birthday. The lady dancer was there to help put smiles on his face.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It was when a gift was brough foward that the priest began to understand what was going on. A big cake followed afterwards and the whole picture became clearer.

The dancing lady respectfully knelt and handed the priest a flower and a card to mark the celebration. He subsequently joined the dance.

The moment was so touching that th priest did not know when he shed tears of joy. The video was poted by @nellywamummy.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Bettina underson said:

"Who else smiled like please. Kiss my comment so that I come back here wow."

@younouss733 reacted:

"Don't try this in Nigeria church if not, usher go bundle you out with their hatred."

@mmnikram90 remarked:

"I'm Muslim but this clip put a smile on my face. Elders need to be honoured."

@Maureen Katusiime. K.Ochieng reacted:

"Why not?Church is a place of joy and happiness. We are always dancing for the Lord."

Video of a man dancing for an old woman

In a related story, Legit.ng reporte that a Nigerian man danced for an old woman in the streets.

The man thereafter traced the woman's house and gifted her the sum of N1 million.

He said in a video he posted that the money was donated by his followers who were eager to help the woman.

Source: Legit.ng