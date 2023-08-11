"His Life Changed": Man Gets N308 Million Free For Coming to Work Daily in 27 Years Without Being Absent
A man was given N308 million free because he has been coming to work daily at Burger King for 27 years.
The man, Kevin Ford, has worked for Burger King at Harry Reid International Airport in Paradise, Nevada, for nearly three decades.
He never missed a day of work, and this prompted his employers to gift him a small pack, Business Insider reports.
Ford came to the limelight after he showed the paltry gift he got from his employers as a way to appreciate his dedication.
The gift he got included a movie ticket, a Starbucks cup, a bag of Reese's candy, two packets of Life Savers, two pens, two keychains in a plastic drawstring backpack, and some chocolate cake.
13,500 people donates N308 million to Kelvin Ford, Burger King staff
When he showed the gifts in a video, he went viral, prompting his daughter to open a GoFundMe account for him.
The GoFundMe account has now raked in donations amounting to $400,000, which is around N308 million.
His story resonated with many people, and Ford was finally able to visit his grandchildren, who he has not seen for years.
Ford had said:
"Like most big corporations, they've kind of lost touch with their workers. I feel like the whole world lifted me up. It's still like a dream every day that I hope I never wake up from."
More than 13,500 people donated to Ford, and it has now changed his life forever and he reunited with his family in a video posted on YouTube by Today.
Watch the video below:
