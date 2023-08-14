A TikTok video showing a man’s birthday surprise at a restaurant has gone viral

The man had no idea that the restaurant's staff were singing for him until they brought him a cake

He was so delighted by the surprise that he beamed with a smile and seemed very grateful for the present he received

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A captivating video of a man’s birthday surprise at a fancy restaurant has warmed hearts on TikTok.

The man, whose name was not revealed, had no clue that the restaurant's staff were singing a cheerful song for him until they approached him with a chocolate cake.

The man was delighted with the kind gesture. Photo credit: TikTok/@prossiepromony2

Source: TikTok

He was so astonished by the surprise that his eyes widened, and his mouth opened in disbelief.

His smile was radiant and contagious as he expressed his gratitude for the thoughtful present he received from his friends.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Many social media users who watched the video indicated that the man was naturally humble as he stood up to collect the gift.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@sherry reacted:

"Him standing up is the most lovely gesture."

@Sliderock said:

"Such a gentleman He stood up! speaks so much of his respect. Happy birthday Sir."

@mumomarcy254 wrote:

"At first he was thinking "what a lucky dad that must be." until he realized he was the lucky dad."

@user47474884848 commented:

"Believer, see how he pays them respect."

@sheilah_009 also commented:

"On behalf of Kenyans on tiktok, we wish him A very big happy birthday. Dadie, May you live long with God's wisdom,blessings and protection."

@Miriam Khlea:

"Cutest video I've watched today, happy birthday daddy."

@Fauzia Binti Shakur:

"Awww happy birthday dad. Cheers to very many more."

@Hammy Hammy:

"The standing was everything wow."

@Wizzy:

"To be honest i never know how to react to such situations."

Daughter surprises father with gift on birthday, he sheds tears of joy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a heartwarming video of a daughter who planned a special surprise for her father on his birthday has gone viral on TikTok, attracting thousands of likes and comments.

She arrived at his house early in the morning with a delicious cake and a generous monetary gift which she presented to him with a big hug.

The father, overwhelmed by the gesture, began to shed tears of joy and gratitude.

Source: Legit.ng