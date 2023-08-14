A young boy in secondary school produced a blending machine made from empty cans and a rubber cup

The boy demonstrated how the blender works in a video by using it to blend tomatoes for people to see

The video went viral and caught the attention of many Twitter users, who praised the boy for his impressive skills

A talented secondary school boy built his own blending machine and it worked really well.

The schoolboy appeared in a video posted on Twitter by Interest, the skilled boy showed how the machine works.

The young boy built a blender. Photo credit: Twitter/@Interest.

The boy made use of items such as a rubber cup and an empty tomato can to build the blending machine.

He was in his school's uniform when he test-ran the blending machine, and it worked perfectly.

Boy who built his own blender goes viral

The fresh tomatoes were already poured into the blender, and it blended into a paste when the boy touched a button.

Many people who have seen the video are impressed by the boy's technical skills and appreciate how the blender worked.

Others, however, say kids in other countries produce more sophisticated things like phones.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Twitter users as boy produces a blender

@tweetsbyobinna said:

"He looks so proud. Pls keep going, don't let Nigeria stop your dreams."

@man_like_leke said:

"Can we stop importing blenders now."

@MaOnhiawoda reacted:

"We celebrate mediocrity. Kids in china are doing far more advanced technologies and we are here celebrating someone making a blender. One which doesn’t even work properly. We have to aspire for bigger things because this poverty mentality is what is killing us."

@Abu____Amal said:

"All these things are neither invention (as a blender is already in existence) or innovation (it's not an improved version of a blender). Makes you wonder what's the point?"

Student constructs Aeroplane

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student built an aeroplane.

The student, Captain Kuldek, said the plane crashed a few days to his project defence, but he repaired it.

Captain Kuldec said building the plane was a daunting task as he faced a lot of challenges, but he never gave up on his dreams.

Source: Legit.ng