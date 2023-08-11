Omoyeni Joy Folakemi, a student of Telnet International School, Akure is in a class of her own following her excellent performance in the 2023 WAEC and JAMB UTME exams

She scored an 'A' in all the nine subjects she sat for in WAEC exams, recorded 338 in UTME and pulled a 'one percent of the one percent' result in her SAT

A photo of the whizkid and her result has been making the rounds on the internet as people hailed her academic feat

A student of Telnet International School, Akure, Omoyeni Joy Folakemi, has become a viral sensation owing to her outstanding WAEC, JAMB UTME and SAT results.

The 16-year-old indigene of Ondo state scored A's in the nine subjects she took in WAEC exams namely mathematics, English, chemistry, physics, biology, civic education, further mathematics, data processing and data processing.

Omoyeni Joy Folakemi scored 9 A's in her WAEC exam. Photo Credit: Sunday Owoeye

Omoyeni Joy Folakemi is hailed as champion for her UTME, SAT and WAEC results

Joy's results, Legit.ng saw, show she scored 338 in JAMB UTME and had 1400/1600 in the American standardised exam called SAT.

To celebrate the girl's feat, a soft flyer was done containing all her results. In the flyer, Joy got the title 'Face of the Champion.'

A Twitter influencer, @jon_d_doe, shared Joy's results on the platform and marvelled at the feat she achieved.

Omoyeni Joy Folakemi's teacher sings her praises

Sunday Owoeye, a male teacher who claims Joy is his student, sang her praises on Facebook, describing her as a focused girl whose determination, respect, and curious style of learning have paid off.

According to him, Joy is known to always have questions for teachers and takes her studies seriously.

"Omoyeni Joy is one of our success stories amidst several. She has always been a godly and focused girl whose determination, respect, and curious style of learning have paid off. She is known to be one who always has questions for the teachers and takes her studies seriously. She had a JAMB score of 338 and an SAT score of 1400/1600. We are proud of her outstanding performance!" he wrote about Joy

Joy's result is attached to the tweet below:

People praise Omoyeni Joy Folakemi

