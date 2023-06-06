A young Nigerian man paying N600k yearly rent in Ikorodu area of Lagos state has given a tour of his apartment

The young man who trades forex and teaches people currency trading showed one of the rooms that serves as his office

Many people who watched his video said they love how well-organised and clean his rented apartment is

A young Nigerian man has given a tour of his Lagos apartment, which he rented for N600k in Ikorodu area of the state.

Speaking with popular content creator, Wales Morgan, the man said he works as a forex trader. His living room is well-furnished, and the walls are painted white.

He showed his well-arranged living room. Photo source: @walesmorqan

Rented apartment in Lagos with good power supply

The man adorned a side of his passage with some framed artworks. A video also shows an ironing board some meters away from his bedroom.

Many people said that they loved his well-arranged three-bedroom apartment. The man converted one of the rooms in the apartment into his mini office. He said his area has at least 20 hours of power supply daily.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Herdejoke said:

"No one is talking about how well arranged nd neat the guy is. Love me a guy who’s so organized."

Queen fremie said:

"Try Dey ask them if Dem dey single we single people might see our soulmate here."

Niffy said:

"You people have money to rent houses?"

Oladimeji Nofisat said:

"Abeg na 4k I Dey pay I go give your tour of my apartment."

Cynthia Micheal said:

"Always tidy ur rooms. E get why."

Globabe said:

"If u see dis apartment in island 600k make i bend."

Oluwatobi said:

"Shey person fit meet the guy so e can teach how to trade."

Somtochukwu Nwabueze said:

"The apartment is worth the price sha. Ikorodu might have some good places there."

Bibi said:

"To all of you always dragging Ikorodu on twitter that it’s trenches."

PRES_NGA said:

"Houses are cheap in Lagos compared to Abuja."

Man paying over N1m house rent

Source: Legit.ng