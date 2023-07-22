On Sunday, July 16, gospel singer Victory Gbakara joined the list of musicians who made it to the spotlight thanks to their participation in talent shows

In an interview with Legit.ng's Olumide Alake, Victory expressed his love for Mavin label boss Don Jazzy

He also revealed his desire to work with the likes of top music stars Wizkid, Davido, Rema and Burna Boy

After emerging as the winner of the eighth edition of the music reality show Nigerian Idol, Victory Gbakara is set to give his fans and well wishes the best.

The 26-year-old gospel singer, who went home with N35m cash award, a brand new SUV, among other prizes, in an interview with Legit.ng shared exciting details on how his gift was discovered.

Victory Gbakara says he never Credit: @victory.gbaks @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Victory expresses his love for Don Jazzy

The gospel singer, who revealed he looks up to Don Jazzy, described the Mavin boss as a genius who has worked with three generations of superstars.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"He has worked with three generations, creating superstars. Half of the catalogue for Headies awards nomination is filled with Mavin stars. His brain is on another level entirely. He is a music genius

"I want to sit with him and say sir anoint me, lay hands on me. he has not failed. every artist is managed like they are their own brand entirely. Don Jazzy for me."

Victory Gbakara says his sound is beyond gospel

As he delved into the competitive music industry, Victory believes his originality, consistency, and honesty would help his craft thrive.

He added that he is not limited to gospel songs and wants to spread happiness through music.

"I feel my originality will make me different. On the borderline of originality; it is not just ‘gospel’ as in spreading the name of Jesus or faith in the cross. It is the spreading of the message, which is love. Almost everybody on earth can relate to love. I want to spread as much happiness as I can through my music,’’ he said.

Nigerian Idol winner reveals popular stars he would love to work with

Victor expressed his desire to work with Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy.

"I would love with Davido, Wizkid, I love Burna Boy's professionalism, I like Rema, I would love to work with him."

"There are a lot of artists I will like to work with, and if I have the opportunity, I will be moving from one artiste to the other,” he said. “If I hav the opportunity, every two, three months, you will hear a new song," he said.

Nigerian Idol was tasking mentally and physically

The gospel singer admitted the reality show was not an easy fit as he had no idea he would emerge as the winner.

He said:

"The journey was tasking mentally and physically, they didn't want us to feel too comfortable so as to prepare us for what to expect. It was tasking, you need a strong determination and motivation to face it. There were times I cried and was like 'all these for what?' but thanks to God."

Nigeria Idol winner says he was dazed after he was declared winner

According to Victory, his emergence as winner felt unreal even when he was handed his N35m cheque.

He said:

"It was unreal, I woke up, and I was like I won. Up until the time I was handed the cheque, I was dazed."

Victory Gbakara's mum discovered his talent

The singer revealed his mum made him join the choir at a young age even though he couldn't sing.

I owe it to my mum, Bishop Doctor Juliet. She put me in the choir when I was nine because she didn't want me running around in the church. I couldn't sing to save my life, but after being there for so long, it became a part of me. The credit goes to my mum."

Victory believe his profession as a lawyer would help his music career

Victory said his law degree would give him an edge in the music industry.

"I feel it would help my career in the industry as it would give me an edge over others.

Victory Gbakara wins Nigerian Idol Season 8

After an intense and highly competitive journey spanning eight weeks, Victory Gbakara emerged as the victorious champion of the eighth edition of Nigeria's most-watched singing competition, Nigerian Idol.

From the thousands of hopeful auditioners, only 29 contestants made it through, and then further narrowed down to the top 10 contenders.

Victory's announcement as the winner brought immense excitement and joy as he claimed the coveted grand prize.

Source: Legit.ng