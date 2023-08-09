A heartwarming video showed a young lady reuniting with her family for the first time in two months after landing her dream job with Emirates Airline

The video captured the emotional moment when the woman, dressed in her Emirates uniform, stepped out of the plane and ran to embrace her parents

The family looked overjoyed to see their daughter, who had been away from home for training and working as a flight attendant

A video has captured a rare moment of a young lady who finally got to see her family again after two months of being away for her dream job with Emirates Airline.

The video began with a shot of the woman’s parents, who were eagerly waiting for their daughter outside the airport terminal.

The lady appeared very happy to meet family after a long time. Photo credit: @annamvicsr1

The camera then panned to the woman, who was walking down the stairs from the plane, wearing her elegant Emirates uniform.

She spotted her parents and broke into a run, leaving her luggage behind.

She hugged her father first. Then she moved on to her mother, who wrapped her arms around her.

The family looked ecstatic to be reunited.

Many praised the woman for pursuing her dream and congratulated her on landing such a prestigious job.

Others said that they could relate to the feeling of being away from home and that they wished they could hug their families too.

Watch the video below:

@Leeanne whitehouse reacted:

"Just along the Rd from me."

@user4747848484 said:

"I am 20 years old I would like Learn to pilot because This is my favorite Hope now for years."

@rtor vinvinn818 wrote:

"So lucky I really want to be a cabin crew."

@FutureEmiratesAttendant:

"I can watch this over and over again!!!"

@claire:

"Emirates wow I never knew this. Her mum is gorgeous."

@itzurboyhiwa:

"Hello, we saw her in Water Front Hotel."

