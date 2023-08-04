A man has transformed himself into a dog with the help of a costume that saw him looking like a full-grown dog

The man named Toco had a realistic dog costume built for him by a Japanese company at the cost of N10.7 million

Dogs and humans reacted with much surprise after seeing how huge he was and how he played when he stepped out in public

A Japanese man has paid N10.7 million for a giant dog costume that made him look like a real dog.

The man, Toco, said he has always wanted to be an animal and that the dog costume helped him realise his dream.

Toco said he has always wanted to be an animal, and so he got a dog costume. Photo credit: YouTube/I Want to Be an Animal.

Source: Youtube

Toco's Youtube channel now has more than 47,000 subscribers. In one video, Toco clearly said becoming a dog was a dream come true.

He wrote:

"My name is Toco, I wanted to be an animal and I became a collie. This channel brings you videos of the most unusual collie of them all! This time, I finally get to fulfil a dream I've had since I was a little child: turning into a dog and going for a walk outside!"

People react as human-dog steps out in the open

In another video which has gone viral and viewed over 7 million times, Toco stepped out in public for the first time.

Humans and dogs alike were stunned when they saw Toco greeting and waving at them while lying down.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from YouTube users as man steps out in dog costume

@genevahart6952 said:

"Even the dogs know something ain’t right."

@Archive385 commented:

"I love how we can witness dogs experiencing the uncanny valley, that is phenomenal. Besides that, if even dogs are unsettled it says a lot."

@adrianmusliu4409 said:

"This is the most bizarre and insane thing I’ve ever seen."

