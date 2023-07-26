A lady jokingly sent in an application for a cabin crew job at Emirates Airlines, but she got invited for an interview

The lady, Nkululeko Gino posted a video of her experience when she attended the Emirates job interview as people pray for her to make it

A TikTok lady applied for a cabin crew job at Emirates Airlines as a joke and she got invited for an interview.

Source: TikTok

In a 23 seconds video she posted on TikTok Nkululeko explained that she sent in the application without much seriousness.

But as luck would have it, Nkululeko got an invite to attend the interview that may see her become a staff of Emirate Airlines.

Nkululeko showed her followers a copy of the invitation letter she got from Emirate Airlines.

When she posted the video, her followers on TikTok started praying for her to be successful in the final stage.

Some of her followers also asked how they could apply for the same job and get invited by Emirates Airlines.

TikTok users react as lady get invited for Emirates Airline job interview

@GUGULETHU RENEILOE MAKHANYA said:

"Did you do cabin grew as a course."

@Yolls commented:

"POV: God takes jokes seriously. Congratulations."

@ChefZee reacted:

"Congratulations. Please help me how did you apply?"

@T3ss. asked:

"What subjects did you do in high school?"

@Mar Murr said:

"The same. I didn’t plan at all and now I’m flying to Dubai."

@L said:

"Congratulations mama! Did you have to pay for anything?"

Lady gets new job in the UK

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady got a job in the Uk and her husband followed her to work.

The lady said her husband did not want her to get lost in the city which was why he followed her.

She posted a video of the moment on TikTok, and it went viral and get many reactions from her followers.

Source: Legit.ng