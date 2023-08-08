Have you ever met a tall and imposing lady who took your breath away? Mandjalia Gbane, ex-Miss Cote d'Ivoire, is one of those people whose height makes them stand out wherever they go. In a large crowd, it would be very easy to point out Mandjalia because of her magnificent height, which makes her conspicuous.

Mandjalia herself has said many people are blown away any time they see how tall she is.

Mandjalia Gbane says her height blows people away. Photo credit: TikTok/@gbanemandjalia.

She tells Legit.ng in an interview:

"In fact, people are dazzled by what they see when they meet me."

Ex Miss Cote d'Ivoire who has impressive height

Mandjalia became Miss Cote d'Ivoire in 2017 after winning a hotly contested beauty pageant. The moment was significant in her life because it happened exactly ten years after her father died.

The death of her father affected her so much as she said it changed her life entirely.

She told Legit.ng:

"I was born into a family of 6 children, five girls and one boy. I had a normal childhood like all girls my age until a sudden, devastating event turned my life upside down: the loss of my father at the age of 10."

Winning Miss Cote d'Ivoire was a significant moment

When she became a beauty queen, she said it was an opportunity to remember her father and to put his name on the global map.

She said:

"Winning the Miss Côte d'Ivoire contest was the ultimate opportunity for me, 10 years after my father's death, to honour him, to make his name resound throughout Côte d'Ivoire so that he would be proud of his little girl. It was also an opportunity for me to take another step towards my future goals."

Mandjalia would later go on to represent her country in the 2017 Miss World beauty contest, but she did not win the top crown.

She recalled:

"The Miss World experience was fabulous! The competition brought together over 100 nations. More than 100 women, all beauty queens in their respective countries, came to compete to promote their country's culture as best they could. Over and above the competitive aspect, Miss World was a unique human experience for me."

What Mandjalia is currently doing after her reign

But what is life like being a former beauty queen? Mandjalia told Legit.ng that she has a job because she is an accountant by profession and also a well-known model.

Her words:

"I am a recent graduate of a business school in Paris with a Master's degree in Corporate Finance.

"I'm working on a lot of things at the moment. Laugh! I've already got my full-time job as an accountant, I'm also a model, I've got an NGO that's in the middle of a reorganisation, and we'll be back soon with new projects. You know, sharing and helping people in precarious situations is something that means a lot to me, because I was in that situation myself at one point in my life, so I know what it's like to receive help. As well as all that, I'm working on my personal projects, which I can't reveal just yet."

Legit.ng also wanted to if Mandjalia has found her Mr Right, but she answered in the negative.

Mandjalia, who currently lives in Paris, said:

"For the moment, I’m single."

