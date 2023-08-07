A lady accepted a marriage proposal from a man she earlier rejected before he relocated to live in Canada

A leaked Whatsapp chat between the lady and the man was posted on TikTok by Electron.

The chats show that the man first claimed not to know the lady when she reached out to him through Whatsapp.

The chats indicate that the man had proposed to her, but she apparently did not give him a positive answer.

Man moves to Canada, gets message from lady who ghosted him

She waited for a long time and even ghosted the man after he indicated an interest in being with her.

However, after the man relocated to Canada and the lady heard about it, she quickly reached out to him.

She explained that she has now accepted his proposal and pleaded with him not to leave her behind while in Canada.

She professed undying love for the man and said she would like to be with him.

See the leaked chats below:

Reactions as lady accepts man's proposal after he moved to Canada

@user3699170455509 said:

"The same thing happened to my friend in Canada Saskatchewan. The lady refused his proposal but when he travelled the lady started calling him, oh women!!!!"

@Nanahemaa1 commented:

"For some reason, this is so funny."

@Aqualyn said:

"You are the love of my soul. My fellow gender."

@Morgan Moore commented:

"It happened to me before. Now I'm abroad all the girl want to date."

@Spyda said:

"This is the type of woman who will hurt you if you make the mistake to give into whatever she is typing."

Source: Legit.ng