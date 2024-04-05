A man who went to the Nigerian Embassy in the UK shared his experience after spending almost the whole day there

A man visited the Nigerian Embassy in the UK with the intention of renewing his international passport.

The man, @jlavish_, came online to share his experience after successfully renewing his Nigerian passport.

The man in the UK shared his experience renewing his Nigerian passport in the country.

He revealed in his TikTok video that he arrived at the Nigerian Embassy in the UK by 9:30 am, but he was not attended to until evening.

He encountered a very long queue and said he had never seen so many people waiting to be attended to in his life.

However, after a long wait, he was able to get his Nigerian passport renewed.

The man, who is also a UK citizen, rated the process 0/10.

Many of his followers who saw the video agreed that the process of renewing a Nigerian passport in the UK was very stressful.

Reactions as man goes to renew his passport in the UK

@NotBailey2005 said:

"Why cant you get a UK passport? Surely you are a UK citizen by now."

@Tayo said:

"It’s a day trip. You’re not getting anything else done that day."

@JL said:

"You don’t know that when you’re going Nigerian Embassy, if you’re in uni bring your assignments, it will get done. If you’re not, bring the work you’ve procrastinated on, it will get finished!"

Man buys St Kitts and Nevis passport

In a related story, a Nigerian man purchased the citizenship of St Kitts and Nevis, a twin island country located in the Caribbean.

The YouTuber, Tayo Aina, said he paid $150,000 (N135 million) to secure the St Kitts and Nevis passport and citizenship.

Tayo said it would solve the limitations he experiences while using the Nigerian passport across the world.

