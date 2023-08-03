A rich man who had a Tesla car drove it to the ghetto and opened its doors so people could admire it

Kids, women, and young men gathered around the car like it was a world wonder as they examined its interior

Many who watched the video online decried how people celebrated a Tesla vehicle that is common abroad

A rich young man with a Tesla car took the electric vehicle to the trenches and opened all its doors.

Many people who had not seen the electric car before surrounded it in amazement. The crowd consisted of women, children, and men.

The white Tesla had all its doors open as people admired it. Photo source: @anitawilson40

Source: TikTok

Tesla car amazes people

A man behind the camera could be heard saying, "odogwu". In another video, many people examined the car as they tried not to come too close.

Some people who watched the clip wondered why people are so amazed by a car used as taxis abroad.

A closer look at the clip showed it could be a music video shooting scene as a song played in the background with an artiste called Captan spotted.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user2308550933121 said:

"If e no be Tesla toy eeeh no big boy."

Ola Moore said:

"Tesla inside trenches."

bigeee said:

"This type car surpose dey fly."

Real one said:

"The car was it be taxi for America oh chale."

User4387636153167 replied:

"Taxi in America? Even some of the Americans don’t have Tesla Abeg shift."

Mohammed Naziru said:

"See how they open all 4 doors , Na only you own Tesla, nawa oh."

Walker said:

"Nah Tesla x people de look like this."

David Arthur said:

"This car be taxi for Dubai oooo."

still replied:

"Lambo sef be taxi for there haha so will u devalue it?"

LifeOfDeParty said:

"You people dey idolize things o ei."

