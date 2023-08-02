A young man has shown people how he transformed his room in his family house into a beautiful space

The man installed ceilings in the room, tiled the floor, and brought new appliances into the house

People who saw the transformation video of the room appreciated his effort in spending well on the decor

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A young Nigerian man has appreciated God for helping him to transform his room into a luxurious apartment.

At the beginning of the TikTok clip, the man (@larrygaga402) showed how rough the place looked before he started its renovation. The room was without ceilings.

The man changed the look of his room. Photo source: @larrygaga402.

Source: TikTok

Man renovates his room & tiles floor

He got people to paint the wall white and make fantastic flooring. Despite how small the place was, he made judicious use of it.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

At a far corner of the room was his bed. He also had AC installed. His wardrobe stayed some metres away from his standing fan.

The Nigerian man said he spent N800k on the renovation.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

MINDSET said:

"I respect you beause you no use money go dey sleep for hotel, you fixed your abode first big ups Og bigger,better and focused."

CHANGER MONEY said:

"Congrats my bro keep it up, you did a great job."

Zarah said:

"I watched more than 10x. Soooo happy for you."

Olasoji Sodiq said:

"All the girls for your street don enter am."

YNY asked:

"Congratulations, but my question, na you build it or rent?"

He replied:

"My papa house."

Shevy said:

"You be idan oo."

OVBOKHAN said:

"TV NA DISTRACTION FOR ROOM. IF YOU KNOW YOU KNOW."

HASSAN said:

"So one hand now, you are telling us that we shouldn’t judge the book by it’s cover."

Omolara said:

"Money good no be mouth. I’ll never be poor in my life."

Charisma Ebi said:

"The guy no waste time.. Him package him room."

joelmathewmathewj said:

"From one room to 3 bedroom by God grace bro."

Smart man builds one room

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man showed how good interior decor could change the look of any place. The man built a room and transformed it.

At the beginning of the clip, the man's room looked unplastered and without a ceiling. Everything in the room was out of place as labourers worked.

Girl saves up and builds house

Similarly, a 19-year-old girl made a video of how she was able to own her home at a very young age.

The girl (@im.moody.bby1) said she had to save all her money to buy cement and blocks to construct her one-room apartment.

Source: Legit.ng