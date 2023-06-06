A Nigerian man with an electric car showed it off online as he charged it using a regular power socket

The man jeered at the fuel hike in the country as people wondered if he had constant power to charge the vehicle

Many Nigerians in his comment section also wanted to know how he intends to deal with a high electricity bill

A TikTok video showing a Nigerian man charging his electric car has stirred massive reactions online.

In the clip, the car's charger was connected to a wall socket and left charging. The man (@thefacecap_realtor) who shared the video captioned it, "FUEL LOL… Stop playing," as he made fun of the present fuel situation in the country.

Many people said though he has an electric car, he has not totally escaped fuel usage. Photo source: @thefacecap_realtor, Getty Images/Luis Alvarez

Man shows off his electric car

As the car was charging, a part of his camera caught other vehicles in the parking lot. Nigerians wondered how long it would take to have a full battery.

A person advised him to get solar energy in his house for an uninterrupted energy source. Others believed he may still need fuel to power his generator.

The Razz Guy said:

"100% charge after 1 week."

Saditty wondered:

"If d battery die for road nko."

AdeNoRich said:

"I saw this car yesterday."

AMR said:

"Until u wanngo work in the morning and nepa go dankast Naso u go buy fuel put for gen."

Dire said:

"Prepaid bill nko."

Tboysquare Gaming said:

"Just do solar for house, you’re good to go."

Olakunle said:

"If light no dy , na still fuel u go use on Gen, jokes on you bro."

Tomato said:

"Till NEPA carry light , you go enter bike."

dyq asked:

"What's the source of the electricity?"

Detroit replied:

"Some people have 24 hours power supply… you know right?"

user5129450932149 said:

"The plant that powers NEPA is from oil and fossil bro."

Talented man converts petrol vehicle to electric

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, Chukwuemeka Eze, got praise from people on TikTok after he spoke about how he converted a petrol vehicle into an electric automobile.

The man said his journey of transforming petrol cars into electric started when he was an undergraduate at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Man drives Tesla car to filling station

In other news, a man and his friend caused a big scene in Lagos state. He drove a Tesla to a petrol station in a video that became sensational content online.

Before the car was driven into the station, the man already anticipated how funny the reactions of the attendant would be.

Source: Legit.ng