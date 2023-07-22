A young man has got many people talking after he saw a Samsung S22 phone under the river he dived into

The man who also recovered seven other phones said the Samsung never worked until 10 months after he found it

After he was able to power it on, the man tracked the owner to tell him his long-lost phone had been found

A man who is a professional diver has revealed the devices he found under the river when he went there.

Filming some of the diving moments, the man (@manplusriver.real) was surprised to find Samsung S22 and seven other phones.

The owner of the Samsung S22 was surprised to get his phone back. Photo source: @manplusriver.real

Samsung S22 withstood water for 2 months

The Samsung S22 never worked, no matter how he tried. Ten months later, he got a charger and plugged the phone again, and it worked.

After getting the owner's phone number, he messaged him, and the man was surprised that the phone he had given up for lost was still working.

The owner drove four hours to the man who helped to recover his phone as he showed deep appreciation to him.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Immortal Thakuri said:

"I am using s22 ultra too, its really good."

OhHellNah said:

"Yessss I love my s22 Ultra! Dropped it SO many times and STILL NO CRACKS."

Keston Remy said:

"iPhone could NEVER."

Renan Meireles asked:

"How did you texted the owner if the number was registered to the sim card that was inside the phone?"

Mooshaa_22 said:

"You are amazing."

MXM | PINZ said:

"My cousin fond iPhone 14 pro max and it works."

TennForHerOnly asked:

"The phone number is in Samsung and you put the card in ur iphone and how u chat to him if the card in your iPhone."

Kimoy Kishana King said:

"Putting that smile on other faces, priceless."

user6903085413436 said:

"You are good man ,you made his day."

SICKLAMUCHE said:

"I lost my iPhone X 512 gigabytes in 2019 with a lot of memories on it."

user7310611144756 said:

"Didnt have anything to do with the charger. the internals dried out over time."

