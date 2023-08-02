A young software engineer earning as high as $200k (N151.7m) basic salary in Portland has spoken about her work

The lady who has been an engineer for six years said she enjoyed other bonuses and stock that increased her earning

People who felt motivated about her juicy salary said learning to code in tech is the way to go

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A young lady working as a software engineer in Portland has revealed that she earns a base salary of $200k (N151.7m).

She added that when stock options and bonuses are added, the money could be between $400k (N303.4m) - $500k (N379.2m).

The lady advised people to learn how to code. Photo source: @salarytransparentstreet

Source: TikTok

Software engineer's salary abroad

The lady stated that she had been a software engineer for six years. The software engineer advised those who want to come into tech to learn how to code.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She, however, added that learning code could be difficult. Some people who reacted to her video said they would like to be her friends. Her clip was shared by @salarytransparentstreet.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Michael said:

"I need that software engineer's IG."

Vallens Emile Collot said:

"200K?! That’s a lot!"

Bintech said:

"Win for software engineering."

Soft_doc said:

"Naija representing."

mjb596 said:

"Leaning to code IS HARD and definitely not for everyone but if it’s for you it is amazing."

Runsec 100 prayed:

"May those companies locate me too."

SKY said:

"She getting that bread, proud of them."

whatsthisabout113 said:

"Get it ladies. That’s awesome!"

Willful Positivity said:

"Who are these software engineers making 500k per year? I started my career at Microsoft with $80k. What software are they building?"

DarkNLovely said:

"The trick is learning to code for a field that keeps your interest. I could never code to support retail, but I love to do it to support healthcare."

E.J.I.R.O said:

"There’s money in tech mhen. The tech girl looks like my future wife."

Baddie B said:

"Love this for them! Nothing but motivation."

Lady earning money as truck driver

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a hardworking lady who is a truck driver abroad shared a video of her checking her vehicle before setting out on a trip.

The lady revealed that she shared the video to inspire girls like her. She said she was going for her next load which she would be paid $4200 (N3,328,500) for a single trip of 1323 miles.

Man earning N500k salary considers relocation

Similarly, a Nigerian man with a business that gave him a monthly profit from N400,000 to N500,000 got admission to a German school to study for his master's. He revealed that he is in a dilemma about what to do.

Seeking advice from Nigerians, the successful businessman wanted to know if leaving his business and travelling abroad for German admission was good.

Source: Legit.ng