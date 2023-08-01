A CCTV camera stationed in an office captured the moment a helicopter crashed at Oba Akran Avenue, Lagos

The footage shared on Twitter shows how the helicopter descended with force and people scampered for safety

Nigerian man, Donadex, who shared the video, said the helicopter crash happened right in front of his office

A video has shown the exact moment a helicopter came crashing at Oba Akran Avenue, Lagos.

A Nigerian man, Donadex shared the distressing footage on Twitter, saying the incident happened in front of his office.

The CCTV cameras in Donadex's office captured the helicopter crash at Oba Akran Avenue. Photo credit: Twitter/@donadex02.

Source: Twitter

The man obtained the video from the CCTV in his office and shared it online.

In the video, which immediately went viral, the helicopter was seen descending with full force like a kite until it crashed on the road.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The video of how a helicopter crashed in Oba Akran Lagos

Vehicles were moving on both lanes of the road when the helicopter came down and burst into flames.

Those who were nearby and who heard the windy noise of the descending helicopter started scampering for safety.

People run as helicopter burst into flames after crashing in Lagos

Many of them ran away from the scene at full speed as they were not aware of where the noise came from.

Donadex wrote while posting the video:

"The jet crashed at the front of my office Oba AKRAN av. Ikeja (the cctv video from my office). This one happened life at my office front today just like movie I had to go before to our CCTV and review the replay after we first run for our lifes."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Twitter users as helicopter crashes in Lagos

@iSlimfit said:

"This is scary. Hoping there ain’t any casualties on the ground. Would have been worse if that tanker didn’t escape it."

@TopeLawanson commented:

"Hope the flight crew and all onboard are safe."

@thefilmbox1 said:

"This is so intense. So all these things wey dey happen for film when an aircraft crashes are true?"

American man flies thousands of miles to marry a Nigerian lady

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an American man flew into Nigeria from USA to marry a Nigerian lady.

The Nigerian lady who he married said their long-distance relationship was not an easy journey as they faced obstacles.

But the couple has overcome every obstacle and discouragement from naysayers and finally tied the knot.

Source: Legit.ng