Tension broke out at Oba Akran Ikeja area of Lagos state, as a light single-engine aircraft, turbo 5N-CCQ crashed on a major road and burst into flames

The incident occurred in the afternoon of Tuesday, August 1, opposite a popular filling station, and bank in Oba Akran

The ill-fated J4 30 aircraft type with piston engine had aviation experts — Nigerians and expatriates — onboard

Oba Akran, Lagos state - A closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showing the unfortunate moment a propeller aircraft crashed in Oba Akran, Ikeja area of Lagos state, has surfaced online.

There was panic in Ikeja area of Lagos state on Tuesday, August 1, as an aircraft crashed at Oba Akran and burst into flames.

A small aircraft crashed in Lagos on Tuesday. Photo credit: @nemanigeria

Oba Akran: Watch moment aircraft crashes

The incident occurred opposite a fuel station, close to a branch of a commercial bank in the state capital.

Providing an update on the development, the Nigerian Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said the plane is a South African-made propeller aircraft.

The NEMA Acting Coordinator for South-West Zonal Office, Ibrahim Farinloye, said:

“It's a South African-made plane; it is a propeller aircraft."

The agency also stated that responders are searching for the flight data recorder, cockpit recorder, and Cospas-Sarsat beacon at the site of the accident.

Oba Akran crash: Netizens react to video

Twitter users who watched the video of the exact moment the incident happened expressed astonishment and sympathy.

Legit.ng captures some comments below:

@Abidex04 wrote:

"Waow!!!! God have mercy."

@thefilmbox1 said:

"This is so intense.

"So all these things wey dey happen for film when an aircraft crashes are true?"

@iSlimfit wrote:

"This is scary. Hoping there ain’t any casualties on ground. Would have been worse if that tanker didn’t escape it."

Hadi Sirika reveals condition of occupants of crashed Oba Akran aircraft

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Hadi Abubakar Sirika, the immediate past minister of Aviation of Nigeria, on Tuesday, August 1, said occupants of the helicopter 5N CCQ which crashed in Oba Akran area of Lagos, are reported to be stable.

Sirika gave gratitude to God for the development.

