A Nigerian man who relocated to Germany has warmed hearts with a video shared via the TikTok app

In the heartwarming video, the excited man revealed details about his journey from Nigeria to Germany

Netizens have shared their thoughts about the video with many congratulating him and tapping into his blessings

A Nigerian man has shared his journey to Germany after leaving the country in search of a better life.

The man with the handle @_mikee_i on TikTok shared a 3-day countdown video on his Instagram page till the day he arrived in Germany.

Nigerian man relocates to Germany Photo credit: @mikeeei/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the video, he documented his preparation for the journey, including getting his dollars ready for the trip.

He also showed himself at the airport, 12 hours before his flight time. The video captured his excitement and anticipation as he embarked on this new journey.

Upon his arrival in Germany, the man shared a video of himself at the airport, expressing his gratitude for a safe journey.

He went ahead to flaunt wads of foreign currency which he already made for himself.

He captioned the video:

“And the countdown ended.”

Reactions as Nigerian man shares his relocation journey to Germany

The man's journey has sparked reactions amongst netizens with many people congratulating him in the comment section.

@Okenwa_Valerian reacted:

“Congratulations Bro.”

@excelllsis said:

"Bro made that money so fast."

@Roheemah reacted:

“Congratulations! am next inshaAllah.”

@user4616109801212 commented:

“I’ll be there soon.”

@wealth55 reacted:

“Congratulations.”

@NickWile said:

“Congratulations bro.”

@sãvågë (◍•ᴗ•◍) mïdë reacted:

“Congratulations I tap in your blessings.”

@genny said:

“I tap into your blessing in Jesus name.”

@De boy reacted:

“My dream will come through one day.”

@choicedelightdesign said:

“Congratulations My testimony soon with my kids IJN.”

Cameroonian man excited as he relocates to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Cameroonian caused a stir on social media after he announced his relocation to Nigeria in excitement. The man with the handle @daddyclivert made the announcement on TikTok with a video capturing his relocation journey.

His video was captioned, "Thank you all for making this possible. I'm so nervous but excited. Wish me luck guys." The video showed how he got to his country's airport via a private car and then when he touched down in Lagos. Many Nigerians expressed surprise about his decision, but he was super excited.

Responding to a netizen who asked if he had a family to support him in Nigeria, the man revealed that he has enough savings with him. He was also upbeat about settling down fine. He said: "No. I have enough savings with me. Plus I will get a job and live happily. I’m Cameroonian."

Source: Legit.ng