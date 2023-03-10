A Nigerian lady has shown that she has like-minded friends as she invited them for a vigil in her house

The friends all started praying at midnight as a camera captured the "spiritual moment" for social media users

Many ladies in the comment section said they wished to have friends who could empower their Christian lives

A young Nigerian Christian (@eloho_brooks) made a TikTok video that captured the moment she invited her female friends for a vigil.

She showed the different arrival times the ladies came in. After settling down, they had fun playing Bible games.

The ladies studied the bible before praying. Photo source: @eloho_brooks

Source: TikTok

Lady and her friends pray at midnight

At midnight, the ladies started a powerful prayer section.

The lady had her phone camera properly placed with her ring light to record the moment. She even said they kicked the camera stand and forgot about it, so it could not capture them well.

Her comment section is filled with people saying they love the kind of relationship she has with her friends.

Watch her video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2000 comments and more than 100,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ryan said:

"Deep down many girls want this type of friends, but they are thinking of what others will say."

@Empress said:

"Yes... you are declaring for the future, ur marriage in future will not end in divorce, u will not marry ur enemy, ur future children will go higher."

Gone girl said:

"People saying I wish I had friends like this, be the friend and invite your friends for prayers."

M.s Neriah said:

"God abeg I need this kind of friends."

user4524981714698 said:

"Deep will always call to deep and iron will always sharpen iron. keep the fire burning girls, God gat y'all."

Source: Legit.ng