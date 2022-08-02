A Nigerian lady has stirred massive reactions on social media after she revealed her kind of man

People criticised her for picking a yahoo boy over a working-class man who is struggling hard to make a living

The lady said that getting money from a person who defrauds comes without questions as he could easily credit one easily

A young Nigerian lady has confidently revealed who she would choose between a yahoo boy who is into scam and a man who is working legitimately to earn his money.

In a vox pop clip, the lady said getting money from a yahoo boyfriend is quite easy as he could send her N50,000 whenever she wants it.

The lady's interviewer could not stop laughing.

He can take care of needs

According to her, the reverse is the case with a working-class man who might cite an excuse for only being able to afford only N20,000.

She likened dating a working-class guy to using an android phone which relatively pales in comparison to owning an iPhone.

Showing that she is not alone, she revealed that there are many ladies out there like her who are into yahoo boys.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 800 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Morgan Josh321 said:

"werey and her elder brother dey do bricklayer for ikorodu."

GREATNESS said:

"if proper care is not taken them go later use this one."

Henry Paul said:

"If you ever dated a yahoo boy, pray hard. If you're dating a girl that was dating a yahoo boy, pray harder."

innocuosvenomedem aid:

"Am very happy my self-control is top notch."

ikoko446 said:

"Then d 20k is not enough for u from wat does not belong to u, na why den dey redeem una like giftcard."

People advise bricklayer against scam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man in a video showed how hopeful he is of getting a bigger version of the iPhone in the future.

Wearing clothes stained with paints, the man told the person filming him that he is using an iPhone 6s.

He said that one day he will get iPhone 13 as he is already working hard. Many people who reacted to his video advised him to turn away from yahoo (scam) and focus on his painting work.

