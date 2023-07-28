A video of identical twins who dress and stroll in sync has become an online sensation

A viral TikTok video captured the amazing sight of identical twins who dress and stroll in perfect sync.

The clip showed them walking along the road in matching outfits.

The twins reciprocated warmly when they saw the driver. Photo credit: _laughhard

They move their arms and legs in unison, as if they were choreographed.

A driver who was passing by noticed them and shouted out to them in admiration.

They did not hear him at first, but when they turned around they smiled and waved back.

Twin brothers walk and dress alike around the street

The driver was stunned by their resemblance and synchronization, and asked them if they were twins.

They confirmed that they were, and said that they always liked to do everything together.

The video ended with the driver complimenting them and wishing them a good day.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Whitepowder reacted:

"Black Coffee's Bothers 9."

@Lucky747484 said:

"Why they look like Dj black coffee."

#misst2486 wrote:

"Black Coffee must join them."

@Karen Chia commented:

"They look face to face, I mean they look good together."

@joyce6677 also commented:

"These ones are too identical and close. When one cries the other one cries too."

@Ashley Eff:

"They have been doing this forever ! Love them - great guys."

@Turpin matroos:

"They look each.each,they look again."

Twin sisters who are married to twin brothers give birth to twin babies each, photos emerge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a photo trending on social media shows four babies delivered by two ladies who are twins.

The four babies were separately delivered as twins just a few hours apart by the twin sisters, who also got married on the same day.

One other thing that has stunned the public about the babies is that their fathers are also twin brothers.

