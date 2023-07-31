A student of Abia State College Of Health Sciences and Management Technology, Aba has been hailed online for playing the role of a midwife

The young lady came to the aid of a pregnant woman who entered into labour aboard a commercial vehicle

An acquaintance showered encomiums on the lady, saying her industrial training and stay in the institution was not in vain

A female student of Abia State College Of Health Sciences and Management Technology, Aba (ABSCOHSMAT) helped a pregnant woman deliver a baby in a moving vehicle.

Izuchukwu Innocent Okoli, an acquaintance of the young lady named Chizzy Perry, hailed her on Facebook while attaching videos showing the aftermath of the vehicle delivery.

Chizzy Perry helped the woman deliver her baby in a moving vehicle. Photo Credit: Chizzy Perry

Innocent noted that the unidentified pregnant woman went into labour in the vehicle which was headed for Lagos.

He hailed Chizzy for ensuring her industrial training, school fees and stay in the institution were not for nothing.

Innocent prayed that God delivers Chizzy in her time of need just like she came to the aid of the pregnant woman. He wrote:

"Congratulations to our student (PUH ND2) who helped to deliver a pregnant woman that is due for delivery inside there vehicle traveling to Lagos state, you have proven that your stays,fees and Industrial training in abia state college of health sciences and management technology aba was never in vain you have made we all in ABSCOHSMAT proud .

"My prayers are with you as you helped this woman today to deliver may the good lord you serve deliver you in your time of need.

"More Grace."

Netizens hail the student

Anne Ikechukwu said:

"Wow,so proud of her. Congratulations."

Chijioke Jennifer said:

"Congratulations dear. You have done well. God bless you."

Mhiz Peace said:

"Congrats oooooo.

"I pray for more grace.

"Make good thing reach my hands."

Ukaegbu Confidence Ogechi said:

"Congratulations dear more grace."

Caleb Chima said:

"Congratulations Grace is speaking."

Happiness Joseph said:

"Congratulations dear , good job."

Mimi Chigbu said:

"She really tried...congratulations to the mother."

Mac Anthony said:

"Chai what God can't do doesn't exist at all, more strength , because this is not easy for those of in the field. God did it through her. Thanks for saving lives my dear."

Midwife helps woman deliver baby boy in vehicle

