After a customer shared a video of his work on Instagram, an elderly man who makes wooden saving box gets gifts

The video showed the customer buying a saving box from the old man and admiring his salesmanship

The old man was overwhelmed with joy when he received donations of over 250,000 naira from generous netizens

A heartwarming video of an elderly man who makes wooden saving boxes by hand has captured the attention of many people online.

The story began when a customer bought one of the piggy banks from the old man, who sells them on the roadside in Nigeria.

The elderly man kneels down to pray for his helpers. Photo credit: Instagram

Source: TikTok

The customer was impressed by the quality and design of the piggy bank.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He decided to make a video of the old man and his work, and posted it on Instagram to show his appreciation.

Elderly man gets N250,000 after his video went viral

The video went viral, and soon many people were touched by the old man’s humble and honest livelihood.

They wanted to support him and his craft, and started sending him donations through an online platform.

The old man was overjoyed when he found out that he had received over 250,000 naira from strangers who admired his work.

He could not contain his emotions, and made another video to thank everyone who helped him.

In the video, he can be seen dancing with joy and kneeling down in gratitude, while holding the money.

His gesture moved many people to tears, and inspired them to appreciate the simple things in life.

Watch the video of the man receiving the gift here and see the previous video here

Old beggar offers man N50 to buy good, gets massive reward for her kind act

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an elderly woman who begs on the streets for a living recently got rewarded for showing a great sense of humanity.

In a viral video, a young rich man who disguised himself as a poor man walked up to her and begged her for money to eat.

The elderly woman in her response, told him that she only has N50 which was given to her by a kind passer-by.

Source: Legit.ng