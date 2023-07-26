A video of a curvy woman dancing with her beautiful daughter has surfaced online and elicited reactions

Rocking fitted black outfits, the young-looking mum and her child showed off sweet waist dance moves

Netizens rated their performances and made their preferences as people hailed the women's physical looks

Mixed relations have trailed a viral video of a young-looking mum and her daughter dancing happily.

The clip, which has been viewed more than a million times, showed two women in black fitted outfits doing the same dance steps as a song played in the background.

The curvy woman and her daughter danced together.

Source: TikTok

Apart from their beauty, many netizens marvelled at their lovely physique. The young-looking mum stood out and could be differentiated thanks to her broader hips and curves.

Many people, who watched the video, chose the mum over her daughter, while also complimenting the performance of her younger version.

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush over the curvy mum and daughter

Peterdavis said:

"Mummy has 12packages beyond her daughter, and we start lesson from there .. #elewa."

Paakwasi Na'soo said:

"They said I shouldn't marry from south Africa....if not sA lady I won't marry then."

Mrs_brandnew_ said:

"At least she know how she will shape when she get older."

Katlego Success said:

"I'd very mich be the stepdad or the son in-law."

Charles Thomaso said:

"Both of you are beautiful but I love the momm more."

Chabodo said:

"This will confuse son in law."

Milly-Gous said:

"Thank u mommy for representing us Beauty at its best."

Thando Tee said:

"My size is looking great the way im so scared to wear a jumpsuit like this."

Mum and daughter melt hearts as they dance

