A lady is in a happy mood as she has passed her recruitment examination and training as a crew member for Etihad Airlines

The lady, Donna said she has written and passed the cabin crew examination at Etihad Airlines and is finally ready to resume work

Donna posted a video showing when Etihad sent her a full box of goodies containing the accessories she would need to resume

A lady who got a cabin crew job at Etihad Airlines could not hold her happiness as she shared the good news with her TikTok followers.

The lady, Donna could not wait to tell the world that she has passed her training and cabin crew examinations at Etihad.

The lady proudly wore her cabin crew dress after getting a job with Etihad Airlines. Photo credit: TikTok/@ataro_ataro001 and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: TikTok

The Etihad Airline sent Donna a full package of all the accessories she would need while working.

Lady receives beautiful boxes after getting job at Etihad Airlines

She was sent three beautiful boxes one of which contained the dresses she would need to work at Etihad.

The other two boxes are for her use while travelling and working for the airline. Donna absolutely loved the boxes.

She unpacked one of the boxes, showing the different array of clothing she got. Her followers were impressed.

Many of those who saw her unboxing took to the comment section to congratulate her on getting the job.

Reactions from TikTok users as lady gets Etihad job

@Rita Kageni Kariuki said:

"Congratulations! So proud of you. This was my dream career, but life happened."

@Vasco gee commented:

"I'm also working in Etihad as a driver."

@dqna kaya said:

"Congratulations! My turn soon!"

@Lulama-TravelGoTo said:

"To think that I did this almost 22yrs ago. Batch 1037. All the very best. Ex Etihad crew."

@Darkey Isaac commented:

"Congratulations. May your journey ahead be blessed."

@penny_flooh said:

"Where did you get your training from?... which school?"

Source: Legit.ng