"This is My Dream Career": Lady Gets Cabin Crew Job in Airline Company, Etihad Sends Her Full Box of Goodies
- A lady is in a happy mood as she has passed her recruitment examination and training as a crew member for Etihad Airlines
- The lady, Donna said she has written and passed the cabin crew examination at Etihad Airlines and is finally ready to resume work
- Donna posted a video showing when Etihad sent her a full box of goodies containing the accessories she would need to resume
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
A lady who got a cabin crew job at Etihad Airlines could not hold her happiness as she shared the good news with her TikTok followers.
The lady, Donna could not wait to tell the world that she has passed her training and cabin crew examinations at Etihad.
The Etihad Airline sent Donna a full package of all the accessories she would need while working.
"She got tattoos & piercings": After just 1 month, parents send daughter back to Nigeria over her new attitude
Lady receives beautiful boxes after getting job at Etihad Airlines
She was sent three beautiful boxes one of which contained the dresses she would need to work at Etihad.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
The other two boxes are for her use while travelling and working for the airline. Donna absolutely loved the boxes.
She unpacked one of the boxes, showing the different array of clothing she got. Her followers were impressed.
Many of those who saw her unboxing took to the comment section to congratulate her on getting the job.
Watch the video below:
Reactions from TikTok users as lady gets Etihad job
@Rita Kageni Kariuki said:
"Congratulations! So proud of you. This was my dream career, but life happened."
@Vasco gee commented:
"I'm also working in Etihad as a driver."
@dqna kaya said:
"Congratulations! My turn soon!"
@Lulama-TravelGoTo said:
"To think that I did this almost 22yrs ago. Batch 1037. All the very best. Ex Etihad crew."
"I can't be alone anymore": Beautiful white lady, 38, searches for male partner on TikTok, video goes viral
@Darkey Isaac commented:
"Congratulations. May your journey ahead be blessed."
@penny_flooh said:
"Where did you get your training from?... which school?"
Lady lists basic requirements for flight attendant job
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady listed some requirements for those who want to work as flight attendants.
The lady said one could apply for the job with WAEC and NECO.
She also said people who have tattoos should not bother applying for the job.
Source: Legit.ng