A beautiful white woman on TikTok has launched a search for a male partner who would love her and appreciate her

The woman, Laura, said she cannot be alone anymore as she needs a man who would love her no matter where he comes from

Laura, who is 38 says she does not care about the race of the prospective man and also said age does not matter to her

A white woman is searching for a male partner who would love her and cherish her.

The woman, Laura, said on TikTok that she is 38 years old and cannot afford to be alone anymore.

Laura said she does not care about money or the age of the man who would love her. Photo credit: TikTok/@laura.s442.

Source: TikTok

Laura told her followers that she does not care where the man who would love her comes from as all she needs is a male partner.

She said age and race also do not count as considerations for her as she looks for a partner to keep her company.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lady, 38 searches for love on TikTok

Also, money or material things do not matter to Laura as she is only interested in finding real love.

The video she posted has since gone viral because many of her followers are indicating interest.

Some of them are asking her where she is located so that they can make contact with her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lady searches for love on TikTok

@Ben Jackson said:

"Hi, I hope you'll notice me."

@GSM said:

"Let us start now."

@user8891459442712 said:

"A positive mind is the key to success. You would definitely get the best person on your way."

@arkeycade commented:

"You have to just try me."

@stephenhawkyard reacted:

"May be one day I can meat a woman with the same values."

@Jayson said:

"Wow! All I can say is how I wish to be with you."

Woman promises to pay whoever gets her a husband

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman promised to pay whoever would help her get a husband.

The lady, Eve Tilley-Coulso, said she is making a public offer of N3.8 million to anyone who can help her find a man who will marry her.

The video sparked huge reactions, with some social media users saying the 35-year-old lady is desperate.

Source: Legit.ng