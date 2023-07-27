An observant Nigerian man has cried out over what he described as a death trap on a local flight he boarded

According to him, the act by the airline may lead to the loss of passengers' lives in the event of an emergency

He called on well-meaning individuals to lend their voices and appealed to the aviation authority to look into it

A smart man, George, has raised an alarm over a death trap he observed on a Nigerian aeroplane.

George observed that the exit pathway of the aeroplane was blocked by a row of seats and expressed concern that it will be disastrous in the event of an emergency.

George noticed a death trap on a Nigerian aeroplane. Photo Credit: @OmagbemiGeorge, Aaron Foster

Source: Getty Images

The good governance advocate said, in a Twitter post, that the airline put six extra seats there in a bid to maximise profits at the detriment of passengers' lives.

He called on the aviation authority in the country to step in and well-meaning individuals to lend their voices.

Responding to a netizen who wanted to understand the issue he raised, George said planes do crash land and that it may be difficult for passengers to get out in the vent of an emergency, given the extra seats at the exit pathway.

"...Planes do land abnormally (crash land). In that event, getting out of the craft is key to survival. Especially when there is fire."

See his tweet below:

People argue over his aeroplane safety concern

@_malaba said:

"What's the survival rate of a plane doing 500k/hr , if the maintenance is okay with no extra load I think it's fine."

@Airdropglobal5 said:

"I've never been on an aircraft where the exits are blocked. Yes, airlines do sell bulkhead seats for the extra legroom but these seats are always set back from the exits and you are always told, if seated there, that youll have to help passengers exit in an emergency."

@Mykoladoo said:

"I've been in flights looking just like this here.

"There's no seat blocking the lady's leg or blocking the exit door or am I missing something?"

@LengdungT said:

"If you talk to the airline now, some official will tell you that there shall be no accident in the name of Jesus.

"We're just disasters in waiting."

@nnanna_uma said:

"Ah, Airlines don join them?

"Well, there's an unwritten law of settlement in our transport system and it says that, "as long as you can 'settle', we'll let you go"."

