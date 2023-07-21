A bride and groom’s hilarious bond was captured on camera during their wedding ceremony and shared on TikTok

The video showed the groom lifting the veil off his bride’s face, only to be met with a cheeky grin and a wink

The couple then burst into laughter, showing how much they enjoy each other’s company

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A heartwarming moment between a bride and groom at their wedding ceremony has been captured on video and posted on TikTok, where it has gone viral.

The video showed the groom gently removing the layers of fabric that cover his bride’s face as part of the traditional veil ceremony.

Beautiful couple show their heartwarming bond among each other. Photo credit: @chrisstilldey

Source: TikTok

Couple shows the amazing bond between them in short clip

As he finally saw her beautiful face, she gave him a playful smile and a wink, making him smile.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The video has melted the hearts of many TikTok users, who have left thousands of comments praising the couple’s sense of humour and chemistry.

Many have also expressed their admiration for the bride’s stunning dress and makeup, as well as the groom’s handsome baban riga.

The video is a perfect example of how a wedding can be both romantic and fun, and how a couple can make each other happy with a simple gesture.

Find the video about the couple below

@EdmundTetteh197 reacted:

"I see a long lasting marriage."

@Ameerahyola said:

"Let the single breath."

@Nr.Jamee wrote:

"Not only last born,when u marry ur best friend tooo."

@Shatura101 commented:

"What is our offense o. Smth I can do. Very playful bride."

@Blackmelani also commented:

"Leave us like dat. I will do my own back. Something I can do."

@User5234504474799:

"When yoU make your wife your friend."

Nigerian bride causes stir at wedding as she dances crazily in video, ignores groom

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Couples tend to steal the show at their weddings with exciting displays, and a bride did this with her dancing.

In a hilarious video from a traditional wedding, the bride suddenly broke into a crazy dance while walking with the groom.

An attempt by the groom to halt her was unsuccessful as she marched towards where a group of ladies were and began to dance.

Source: Legit.ng