Innoson Motors has rolled out gas-powered vehicles as Nigerians reel from the effect of petrol subsidy removal

The company said it had mass-produced long buses, mini-buses, cars, and trucks powered by gas

It stated that the vehicles are more efficient and environmentally friendly than petrol-powered ones

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Nigeria's indigenous car manufacturing company, Innoson Motors, has released newly massed produced compressed natural gas buses in the country.

Innoson unveiled the vehicles at its factory in Nnewi, Anambra State.

The newly launched Innoson CNG vehicles Credit: Innosson.

Source: Facebook

The company said on its Facebook page that the vehicles range from trucks, mini-buses, ambulances, and long buses.

Innocent Chukwuma, the company's Chief Executive Officer, said the vehicles are safe and meant for Nigerian roads. He also assured Nigerians of their availability.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

"We manufacture according to demand, and we manufactured these buses because there is a demand for them now. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, we produced more ambulances, so we are on the ground and ready to produce.

"CNG vehicles solve total dependence on one or two kinds of cars.

"The CNG vehicles are a solution, so we produce them. We made space for CNG, LNG, and Fuel so that anyone available in an area can be used to drive the vehicles. Electric cars, biogas, and solar-powered vehicles are also produced in this factory."

Chukwuma Soludo, the Anambra State governor, said the state is getting ready to provide solutions to the challenges caused by fuel subsidy removal.

Guardian reports that Soludo was represented at the unveiling by the state Commissioner for Industry, Christian Udechukwu.

He said:

"We are aware that Innoson has renewable technologies, CNG, LNG, and Solar powered technologies that can contribute to the mass transport system in Nigeria and other national solutions."

"The withdrawal of the subsidy has created a shock, and the fuel price has increased by almost 200% leading to restiveness in the Nigerian Labour Congress, the trade unions, and other Nigerians."

He also added that local manufacturing and empowered industries are needed in Nigeria to boost the economy and shrink the national debt profile. All we need is for the sectors and everyone else to look to local solutions, and Innoson is one."

Innoson's Head of Corporate Communications, Cornel Osigwe gas, has less combustion rate than fuel, and it is more environmentally friendly.

He said:

"Transportation is very crucial to economic development. Beyond the movement of people from one place to another, it also facilitates the quick and effective distribution of goods and services.

"Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing, an indigenous car manufacturing company, has produced hundreds of CNG-powered vehicles suitable for Nigerian and African Roads."

Innoson Motors, others to gain as Nigerian government approves 2023 Auto Policy for local vehicle production

Legit.ng reported that the Federal Executive Council ( FEC) had approved the new National Automotive Industry Development Plan, 2023.

The memo for the plan was presented by the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, during this week’s FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The meeting commenced with the opening prayers by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isah Pantami, and his Special Duties counterpart, Senator George Akume.

Source: Legit.ng