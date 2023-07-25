Tony Okeke, a Nigerian scholar and former NNPC Science Quiz Champion, won a prestigious award from HESI, a Washington, DC, USA-based nonprofit organisation

The award recognises his achievements in biomedical engineering and genetic toxicology

It provides him with funds and opportunities to attend scientific events and join the HESI community

Tony Okeke, a Nigerian student and a former NNPC Science Quiz Champion, has won a prestigious award from a Washington, DC, USA-based nonprofit organisation.

The award was given to him as a result of his achievements in the field of biomedical engineering and genetic toxicology.

Tony Okeke emerges winner of the HESI award. Photo credit: Tony Okeke

Source: UGC

Tony Okeke wins sceince award worth millions

The organisation, Health and Environmental Sciences Institute (HESI), has a mission to collaboratively identify and help resolve global health and environmental challenges through the engagement of scientists from academia, government, industry, clinical practice, research institutes and NGOs.

HESI’s Genetic Toxicology Technical Committee (GTTC) selected Tony as one of the GTTC Professional Development: 2023 award winners.

Tony, who is currently studying biomedical engineering at Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, received the award for his strides in the last four years of his study.

He has been involved in various research projects related to genetic toxicology, which is the study of how chemicals or physical agents can damage DNA and cause mutations, cancer or other diseases.

Award comes with many opportunities

As a winner of the award, Tony will receive funds and be afforded the opportunity to attend relevant scientific conferences, workshops, training courses, etc to build core competencies and transferable skills and or share their research.

He will also be availed with another related opportunity that contributes to professional development.

The award also provides Tony the opportunity to join the HESI community to learn about emerging projects and science at HESI.

It is also an open invitation for Tony to attend the 2024 GTTC Annual Meeting to learn about current GTTC projects and network with and gain insight from experts in the genetic toxicology field.

