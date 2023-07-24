The Chief Operating Officer of MicCom Cable and Wires, Olubukola Adubi, has said the firm will partner with oil and gas associations in Nigeria

Adubi said the aim is to build capacity and transfer opportunities for Nigerian students

She said the firm had built facilities in various higher institutions in Nigeria

MicCom Cables and Wires Limited is set to partner with the Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) to take on training and technology transfer opportunities for Nigerian students and encourage local content development initiatives, especially in the cable manufacturing sector.

The Chief Operating Officer of MicCom, Bukola Adubi, stated this in an interview at the recently concluded 2023 NOG Energy Week in Abuja.

Comany collaborates with tertiary institutions in Nigeria

According to reports, MicCom has been playing a pivotal role in capacity building, some of which include the donation of Electrical/Electronic Laboratories to LAUTECH, Ogbomosho in Oyo state; establishment of MicCom Funds for Teaching and Research at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife; construction of Physics Laboratories at Bowen University, Iwo, Oyo state; and building and donation of Technical Workshops in Lagos and Osun States.

She said:

"With our proposed partnership with the Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN), we shall take on training and technology transfer opportunities with Nigerian students to encourage local content development initiatives, especially in the cable manufacturing sector."

Adubi enumerates challenges of industries in Nigeria

Adubi listed inadequate power supply, high energy costs, lack of access to renewable energy sources, inefficient energy utilization, limited financing options, and lack of technical expertise as some of them as part of challenges confronting industries in Nigeria.

"Addressing these challenges requires a comprehensive approach involving government support, policy reforms, investments in renewable energy and infrastructure, among others, she noted.

The MicCom cable boss moderated a panel session at the conference, which focused on "Capacity Development for Emerging Opportunities."

To sustain Nigeria's energy sector for the future, she suggested investment in renewable energy; fostering collaborations and partnerships; enhancement of technical skills and knowledge; strengthening of regulatory frameworks; promotion of entrepreneurship and innovation; and improvement of infrastructure and grid stability.

