Legit.ng, Nigeria's most visited news website with over 13 million monthly readers, has emerged as a winner of the Best Trust Initiative at the WAN-IFRA 2023 African Digital Media Awards.

Legit.ng wins 'Best Trust Initiative' at WAN-IFRA Awards 2023

The Nigerian publisher won the highly coveted ‘Best Trust Initiative’ award category, a new category that recognizes news projects that help restore public trust in quality journalism.

The winning initiative is known as the Legit.ng Media Literacy Project — an outstanding multimedia strategy that brought together a dedicated media literacy microsite, webinars, gamification, short-form videos and partnerships with influencers and celebrities. The campaign reached over 30 million people in Legit.ng’s quest to open Nigerians to the understanding of quality, ethical reporting.

Affirming the impact of Legit.ng’s initiative, the WAN-IFRA jurors said, “Great way to make fact-checking appealing to people, and to train them to do their own sense-check of information. The number of people reached is impressive. The fact that you can sign up for a webinar makes it particularly impactful.”

In 2022, and ahead of the 2023 elections, Legit.ng set out to help Nigerian readers, particularly younger audiences, improve their media literacy and be better equipped to identify and dismiss fake news.

Speaking to the symbolism of the award and what it represents for the media itself, PR Manager, Legit.ng, Catherine Tomosori said, “We are truly grateful for such acknowledgement. The Legit.ng media literacy project makes us more optimistic about the future of media literacy in Nigeria, and recognitions like this only fuel our desire to do more.”

The awards, presented annually, recognise publishers who have delivered unique and original digital media projects in the last 12 months.

About WAN-IFRA

The WAN-IFRA World Digital Media Awards showcase ground-breaking innovation in digital publishing worldwide, with winners drawn from regional editions across Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America and South Asia.

The ‘Best Trust Initiative’ award category was created by WAN-IFRA to spotlight how media organizations are creatively and innovatively explaining the value of research, fact-checking and transparency when gathering and reporting news in the new age of misinformation. It celebrates the initiatives that highlight the importance of news versus opinion.

