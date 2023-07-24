A video of a little girl singing the Barbie song perfectly for a dollar has gone viral on TikTok

A man challenged a young girl to sing the Barbie song flawlessly and offered her a dollar as a reward

The girl accepted the challenge and sang the catchy tune with confidence and skill

A girl’s stunning rendition of the Barbie song for a dollar earned her viral fame on TikTok.

A TikTok user decided to test a young girl’s singing abilities by offering her a dollar if she could sing the Barbie song without any mistakes.

She eventually gets a dollar for her excellent singing. Photo credit: @theyoshow

Source: TikTok

Little girl sings Barbie song

The girl agreed to the challenge and showed off her impressive vocal skills by belting out the popular tune from the Barbie movie.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She sang with such confidence and enthusiasm that she did not falter even when the background music stopped halfway through.

The TikTok user captured the whole performance on video and shared it on the social media platform, where it quickly gained millions of views and likes.

Many people praised the girl’s talent and charisma, and some even suggested that she should pursue a career in music.

The video of her remarkable performance has become one of the most viral clips on TikTok, with many people calling her the real-life Barbie.

Watch the video of the little girl below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the little girl below:

@Byabagambijesse reacted:

"She deserved 10 dollars she knows the lyrics better than most of us."

@Henny said:

"Walk me everywhere. Practice recreation; is this the clean or unheard version???"

@StephanieOga wrote:

"Just realized I don't even know the song."

@WilliamDeng commented:

"She deserved more than $1 # so cute."

@Yaziell also commented:

"She snatched that dollar. And walk me everywhere."

Little Nigerian girl uses sweet voice to sing Rema’s beamer song in video, people tag Don Jazzy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian kid has amazed many people online as she sang Rema's Beamer song word for word with her sweet voice in a video.

With facial expressions that showed that she is confident about her ability to perform the song well, many people were taken by the kid's voice.

Hundreds of TikTok users stated that the kid is cute and intelligent at the same time. There were those who tagged Don Jazzy, saying the child would be resourceful if she is signed.

Source: Legit.ng