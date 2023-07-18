A Nigerian lady has taken to TikTok to flaunt her beauty, telling people that she is a full package

In a video that has gone viral and sparked reactions, the lady told her followers that she is not ashamed of her body

The lady has a small stature, and she said some people have been disturbing her to post a full picture of her body

A Nigerian lady has proudly shown off her beauty on TikTok and told people that she is not ashamed of her body.

The TikTok user, Lady Mercee posted the video saying many people have been telling her to show her full body.

The lady showed off her beauty, saying she is not ashamed. Photo credit: TikTok/@mer_cee2001.

Source: TikTok

The lady turned around many times in the video to show people what her full body looks like.

Beautiful Nigerian lady with small stature shows her body on TikTok

She was neatly dressed in black trousers and a white top. Her fans have acknowledged that she is a beautiful woman.

Lady Mercee, who has a diminutive stature, called herself a full 'option.' The video has sparked interesting reactions among her followers.

She said:

"Everytime show me your full picture. Normally, I don't hide myself. I'm a full option. So you think I'm ashamed of myself? NEVER. Normally I be full option. Check it out nah."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady shows off her beauty on TikTok

@Dawaisi said:

"So you people are nice in this comment section. Let me keep scrolling till someone writes what’s I would have written."

@shiity_zee commented:

"She’s the most beautiful girl I’ve ever seen."

@Teelove said:

"She was my senior in secondary school, her confidence was everything that year."

@SHAKIROH said:

"I love the fact that you have a high self-esteem."

@jamesbondd486 said:

"Nothing can bring you down."

@Daviado commented:

"You’re beautiful my dear."

@Sammy321 said:

"Everything is wonderfully made."

Source: Legit.ng