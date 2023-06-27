A lady has posted the internal communication she received from her workplace after reporting to duty one minute late

The lady, Bridget Eke, posted a screenshot of the text on Twitter saying she was asked to stay extra time to make up for the late coming

The screenshot she posted immediately sparked reactions among Twitter users, with some saying they couldn't work in such a place

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A staff who was only one minute late to work was sanctioned and asked to stay extra time the next working day.

Twitter user, Bridget Eke, who did not disclose her working place, shared a screenshot of the internal backlash she got due to the late coming.

The lady was asked to stay extra time for coming late to work. Photo credit: Getty Images/PeopleImages and Timm Creative.

Source: Getty Images

In the screenshot, Bridget was told by a line superior that the manager did not like the fact that she came to work a minute late the previous Friday.

How a lady was sanctioned for reporting late to work

Bridget received the communication on Monday, and she was asked to stay an extra time of one minute after the normal closing time to address the shortfall.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The communication reads:

"Morning Bridget. Can you stay for one minute today after your shift, please? You were late Friday by one minute and the manager has asked us to address it."

The sanction handed to the lady has sparked reactions among Twitter users, with some asking her to look for another job.

See the tweet below:

Reactions as lady is asked to work extra for coming late

@moykadri said:

"Bridget please tell me this is a lie."

@TheM1Show commented:

"This is the height of pettiness."

@lady_amilia said:

"And some of us get every other Friday off, without reduced annual leave. You need to exit this employment when you can. This level of pettiness isn't it."

@MolefiLebone said:

"This is when you start looking for a job, asap."

@crazycoollush said:

"This is a sign to look for another job!"

Video shows a doctor looking for a job

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a medical graduate was seen looking for a job from one hospital to another.

The video she posted on TikTok showed that she went to three different hospitals to submit her applications.

She submitted her documents in only one of the hospitals and said she would do another video if she got the job.

Source: Legit.ng